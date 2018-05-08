Pure London to collaborate with Thea Speechley

Trade show Pure London is collaborating with product development, sourcing and production expert Thea Speechley to “fast track” the event’s sourcing and manufacturing section, Pure Origin.

Julie Driscoll, managing director of Pure London said in a statement: “With nearly 20 years experience working with leading textile manufacturers, trading companies and international textile exhibitions instilling systems and processes within the supply chain I am delighted that Pure London will be collaborating with Thea.

“Thea will utilise her wealth of experience, knowledge and valuable global network to fast track Pure London’s sourcing and manufacturing section Pure Origin.”

Pure Origin will run alongside Pure London and Pure Man, and will bring together all aspects of fashion sourcing and manufacturing under one roof. The July edition will feature more than 70 manufacturers from the UK and around the world will be exhibiting, including Portugal, Turkey and Mauritius.

Speechley, who currently lives and works in Australia, Hong Kong and China, commented on her new role: “Pure Origin is a fantastic opportunity to showcase new manufacturing techniques, fabrics and innovations and it’s potential for growth is very exciting, I’m looking forward to being part of it’s dynamic and visionary team.”

The next edition of Pure London and Pure Origin takes place at London Olympia from July 22 – 24.

Image: courtesy of Pure London/Pure Origin