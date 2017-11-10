Pure London to launch dedicated entrance for Pure Man

UK fashion trade fair Pure London is set to launch a dedicated entrance for menswear buyers following its continued growth.

Launched in 2016 and currently, in its 5th season, Pure Man is growing at a rapid pace, as the area is expected to present over 100 new and existing menswear brands, including sportswear and accessories next season.

“Menswear is definitely having a moment and all the indicators are showing exponential growth," said Adam Gough, Head of Menswear at Pure London. "We are really excited to have our own dedicated entrance this season and visitors will be welcomed by a host of exciting international and UK brands. We have plenty of Pure Man exclusives too that I’m sure will excite buyers looking for something fresh.”

Pure Man was developed in order for the trade fair to better serve the increasing demand for leading menswear from fashion retailers after identifying a gap in the market. Set to grow by 30 percent to 15 billion pounds by 2021, the menswear offering continues to develop from high-end brands to emerging designers and wardrobe essentials.

Located in Pure London and new sourcing event Pure Origin, buyers at Pure Man now include retailers expanding into the sector along with buyers who offer both menswear and womenswear. New brands set to join the line up for Pure Man February 2018 include Tretorn, Chevignon, Lords & Fools. Pure London AW18 is set to run from February 11 to 13, 2018 at Olympia London.

Photos: Pure London