Pure London to welcome Katharine Hamnett as keynote speaker

Activist and design icon Katharine Hamnett has been named by Pure London as a keynote speaker for the upcoming February event.

According to Pure London, the English fashion designer behind the “Choose Life” T-shirt will be delivering - quite unsurprisingly - a “hard-hitting” keynote speech about the fashion industry. Hamnett is set to discuss her career, her pioneering work on sustainable fashion, and the process of re-launching her brand in today's market.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Julie Driscoll, managing director of Pure London, said: “The inventor of the slogan T-shirt, an icon of the 1980s and an early champion of sustainability in the fashion industry, Pure London is delighted to welcome Katharine to our February show as we continue our own movement for sustainability through the Power of One campaign.”

Hamnett will take to Pure London’s main stage at 3.20pm on Sunday 10 February, where she’ll be interviewed by futurist and entrepreneur Anne Lise Kjaer.