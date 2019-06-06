Pure London trade fair to focus on ethical & Gen Z brands

Pure London has announced its roster of womenswear brands to show during its upcoming July edition. Amongst the group of over 700 brands, the UK trade fair is putting a special focus on ethical fashion through its Pure Conscious section, as well as brands targeted towards Gen Z consumers.

The company noted in a press release that "Gen Z continues to offer a platform for young fashion, bursting with of-the-minute, trend-led, ready-to-order fashion and street style collections." Youth-targeted brands featured in the upcoming show include Bench, Ragged Priest, Cubic, Glamorous, Compania Fantastica, Amy Lynn and Collectif Vintage.

Additionally, the fair's Pure Conscious section will show "pioneers of ethical and sustainable fashion," such as Ulsto, Komodo, Menestho, Mimush, AfterLife Project, Scarabaeus Sacer, and Raw Angel Apparel.

Pure London will also host a series of educational content via talks and keynote speakers during the July fair. Topics will center on sustainability, a circular economy and social media, amongst others.

Pure London is scheduled for July 21-23 at Olympia London.