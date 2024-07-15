Pure London x JATC announces winners of trade show’s first awards

The first day of Pure London x JATC has wrapped, and with it the winners of the trade show’s first awards have also been named. Seven retailers were recognised during a small ceremony at the end of day one of the event, which is once again taking place at convention centre Olympia London, this time running until July 16.

“It is an opportunity to celebrate and give something back to the exhibitors that are coming here and investing in their collections,” said Pure London event director, Gloria Sandrucci, in an interview with FashionUnited prior to the ceremony. “I always like to say that at Pure we like to celebrate the individuality of each and every brand. Fashion is very much visual, so this is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work they have put into preparing for the show.”

While for Pure London an awards ceremony is not a new concept, with the formerly solo trade show having presented awards prior to the pandemic that were reportedly “well received”, it is a first for the newly merged Pure London x JATC, the joining of which is now in its second edition. The decision to bring the event’s awards back, this time under the ‘Pure London x JATC Awards’ banner, came after deliberation with the duo’s retail community, many of whom said they were feeling very isolated in the current climate.

‘A trade show that is no longer just a trade show…’

“We want to really promote more of our networking opportunities that we actually offer on site,” Sandrucci highlighted as the solution to the current sentiment of retailers. “It’s time to offer a trade show that is no longer just a trade show, but actually reaches a 3D dimension that is very much focusing on the content and insight that a show like Pure London can actually provide.”

To select this year’s recipients, Pure x JATC appointed a four person judging panel made up of Pamela Shiffer, owner of independent boutique Primrose Hill; Thakane Bazill, fashion futurist and senior account executive at Retraced; Anton Dell, founder of matchmaking platform FNAD; and celebrity stylist, Ellis Ranson. To make their selection, the team took to the show floor to preview the new collections of exhibitors.

The final winners were announced to be:

Best in womenswear: Another Sunday

Best in Pop: H4

Best in JATC: Tutti & Co.

Best sustainable brand: Oh Kimono

Best in new to show: Nesavaali

Best international brand: Louelle

Best new emerging brand: Matilda London