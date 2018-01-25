Pure Origin joins forces with the Textile Forum

London - Pure London, the UK's leading fashion and sourcing trade show, is set to host a curated fabric pavilion from fabric fair Textile Forum within its new sourcing sector, Pure Origin next month.

The Textile Forum pavilion is set to showcase luxury fabric suppliers´ latest collection while demonstrating their bespoke and customization capabilities. The new pavilion will sit within the new Pure Origin sector, which is set to make its debut this season. Pure Origin aims to offer brands and manufacturers a unique opportunity to connect by facilitating easy access to global suppliers while supporting networking and trade. The sourcing event is set to run together with the main Pure London event, taking place from February 11 to 13 at Olympia London.

"As brands and retailers work harder and faster to create an innovative and unique offer for their customers, the growth in personalization is set to continue at a pace," said Julie Driscoll, managing director of Pure London. "We are delighted to link with Textile Forum and offer our Pure Origin visitors, including heads of sourcing and buying, technical directors, and supply chain managers, the opportunity to meet leading fabric suppliers and discuss their requirements face-to-face."

Linda Laderman, co-founder of Textile Forum, added: "Sourcing the right fabric, in terms of colour, design, and price, is key to the success of a designer’s collection and more and more are looking for unique cloths to help create the differentiation from competitors. Investment in new technology, such as digital printing for instance, means designers do not necessarily have to commit to huge volume orders to get the exclusivity they want. Additionally, a growing percentage now have transactional websites so that buyers can purchase fabric online, often for next day delivery."

Visitors to the Textile Forum pavilion will be able to discover collections with silks, printed cottons, linen mixes, faux fur and leathers from the likes of James Hare, Pongee, Anbo Textiles and Bernstein & Banleys in addition to information on more than 100 collections from the UK and abroad.