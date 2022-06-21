Pure Origin to feature 20 new dedicated country pavilions at July edition

Pure Origin, the garment, fabric and supply chain sourcing section of British trade fair Pure London, will feature new dedicated pavilions from 20 countries when it returns in the summer.

Those countries include the UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, North Macedonia, Turkey, Peru, UAE, Italy, Madagascar, Jordan, China, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Japan, India, and Malaysia.

It makes Pure Origin “the UK’s largest global fashion sourcing show”, its organisers Hyve Group said in a release.

Suzanne Ellingham, head of Pure Origin, said: “From Peru to the Nepal, India to the UAE, and Turkey to North Macedonia, and back to the UK, Pure Origin brings diverse international manufacturers, providing an unprecedented choice of fabrics for the UK fashion community to responsibly source and create their next collections and best-selling ranges.”

Pure Origin runs alongside Pure London from July 17 to July 19 at Olympia London.

It marks the return of Pure for the first time as a standalone physical event since the beginning of the pandemic.

Like other trade fairs across the world, Pure was forced to cancel its in-person shows in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19, and instead launched digital iterations.

Organisers of Pure Origin added that the sourcing show with have a key focus on sustainability when it returns next month.