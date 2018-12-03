Pure origin to launch ‘Country Focus’ with a spotlight on Italy

Pure Origin, the section of Pure London dedicated to fashion sourcing and manufacturing, will be launching a new ‘country focus’ this year, which will shine a spotlight on design and craftsmanship from different countries each season.

The new feature will be kicking off with Italy, and will showcase some of the best of Italian fashion with leading fabric houses and manufacturers including Tre Gi Srl, Gruppo Mastrotto, Fabric House, and Tessilgraf.

Julie Driscoll, Managing Director of Pure London and Pure Origin said in a statement: “The global landscape, including Brexit and ongoing trade wars, is clearly impacting the global fashion industry. Our goal for Pure Origin is to help companies promote business amid these global economic and political uncertainties.

“We intend to do this by answering the market’s demand for newness, to create a platform for visitors to meet, network, discuss and hopefully find solutions to the biggest challenges facing them, and to inspire, showcase innovation and advocate best practice to enable growth and stability.

“Our new Country Focus on Italy will stage the best of Italian design and craftsmanship, and we’re excited to work with our new partners to offer visitors a must-attend event.”

The next Pure London and Pure Origin takes place at London Olympia from the 10-12 February 2019.