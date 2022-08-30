PVH and Kingpins to partner on sustainable collection for upcoming edition

Denim trade show Kingpins has revealed that it will be partnering with fashion conglomerate PVH Europe on its first ‘Most Sustainable Garment’ collection for its upcoming Amsterdam event.

Set to be held from October 19 to 20, the Netherlands-based Kingpins will display the collaborative collection, which will be designed by industry consultant Piero Turk, throughout the show.

In a release the organisation said that PVH will be producing the garments in its Amsterdam atelier and the finished items will be washed by Tonello, an Italian machinery manufacturer.

The line builds on the event’s ‘Most Sustainable Products’ (MSP) initiative, which first launched in 2019 in an effort to address the need for information about sustainable resources.

As part of MSP’s relaunch, a selection of its SS23 and AW23 fabrics and washes will be implemented into the final collection, with the selection made together with Kingpins’ technology leader Miguel Sanchez.

The relaunch of Kingpins’ MSP

The MSP programme looks to identify the top sustainable offerings on the Kingpins show floor, providing a guide for buyers and brands in regards to sustainable products. The list is created by a textile expert that shops the shows each season.

More information on the upcoming seasons’ MSPs will be available at the October show, along with the collection’s finished products.

Kingpins added that it is planning to release MSP lists and showcase garment collections at all its future shows.