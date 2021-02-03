Revolver launches updated digital showrooms

Copenhagen trade show Revolver has accelerated the digital development of its showroom for its current edition due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions with the introduction of new functions to support its exhibitors.

Revolver’s digital showrooms were launched in August 2020 for the spring/summer 2021 season, and the platform has been developed to “creating the strongest possible business-to-business platform for the exhibiting brands,” explains organisers in a statement.

Christian Maibom, founder and creative director, Revolver, said: “Our digital showrooms are a supplement to the physical trade fair, and it will continue to be so when the world reopens. For this season, with Revolver only taking place digitally, it gives the buyers a unique opportunity to research, make contact and purchase the brands curated by Revolver. Going forward, the digital showrooms will give the buyers an unique opportunity for even better research before visiting the fair.”

Revolver teamed up with Traede in the development of its digital platform, and this season, launching February 3, the showroom has been improved to be “more user-friendly”.

Each exhibiting brand can use the digital platform free of charge and each operates its own digital showroom. The new functionality means that brands can easily import their products with all info to the digital showroom, as well as design their own digital catalogues “quickly and simply” that can be can be sent to buyers ‘by invitation only’ or made publicly available.

In addition, brands can book online sales meetings, feature lookbooks, line-sheets and order-sheets, host video presentations and visuals to inspire buyers, and set up video conferencing.

The system also allows the ability to select styles and make selections, as well as import allocation of pieces and order creation to an external ERP system.

Maibom, added: “The focus for Revolver has always been to create and offer the strongest possible order platform - regardless of whether we work digitally or run a physical trade fair. It is the meeting between exhibitor and buyer that is the cornerstone of Revolver.

“Therefore, our digital showrooms are also simple in structure, with a focus on contact and trade and thus without additional features such as talks, interviews and longer articles. The Revolver platform, physical and digital, is business-to-business.”

The digital offering isn’t just good practice during the pandemic, explains organisers, it states that it is placing the development of relevant digital solutions as much as it is in maintaining and developing the physical trade show.

“We are proud to present our digital showrooms, which from August 2021 will be mandatory for all exhibiting brands in connection with the physical exhibition at Revolver,” explained Maibom. “When the world opens up again, we are convinced that the future of fashion trade business must be based on a carefully coordinated mix of the physical encounter and the digital world.”

Image: courtesy of Revolver by Adam Katz Sinding