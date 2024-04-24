Robert Talbott to make debut appearance at Pitti Uomo

American heritage menswear brand Robert Talbott will make its debut appearance at men’s fashion trade show Pitti Uomo in Florence in June.

The move is described as a “significant milestone” in the brand’s journey and will introduce the first collection by new creative director Sebastian Dollinger, who joined in March to reestablish the label as a premium menswear brand.

Dollinger, who was the creative director of Swedish shirtmaker Eton for 15 years, has been brought on to infuse a fresh perspective to Robert Talbott by blending the brand’s craftsmanship and heritage with contemporary design sensibilities.

His debut collection represents a fusion of “modern sophistication and understated luxury” that reflects the brand’s signature California-inspired casual yet refined aesthetic. The collection will showcase a range of shirts and ties, as well as elevated sportswear.

Commenting on the collection, Dollinger said in a statement: “Our team has meticulously crafted one of the best and most technically diverse shirt collections globally. From the capacities of our supply chain to the final product, we’ve set a new standard of excellence in the industry.

“This collection exemplifies creativity and quality in every aspect, from the ground structures to the performance, cut and sew, patterns, prints, and styling. It’s truly phenomenal!”

Sebastian Dollinger to showcase debut Robert Talbott collection at Pitti Uomo

Robert Talbott's debut at Pitti Uomo aims to underscore the brand's commitment to expanding its global presence and establishing “new standards” in luxury menswear.

Alex Angelchik, chief executive of parent company Newtimes Brands, added: “My earliest memories of quality menswear are deeply connected with Robert Talbott. From my father’s wardrobe to my own, the brand has been a timeless companion and holds a special place in my heart. I am committed to preserving our legacy while driving it forward into a new era of success.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we’ll invest where it counts – in consistently good products, at good prices, delivered on time.”