Scoop: Five brands attending for the first time in July

Premium womenswear trade show Scoop returns this week for its first in-person edition since the beginning of the pandemic.

Taking place from Sunday 17 to Tuesday 19 July at Olympia West, Scoop will welcome over 250 designers labels, as well as fashion buyers and industry experts from the UK and further afield.

Among those attending will be a number of familiar faces as well as some new ones. In this article, FashionUnited puts a spotlight on five labels attending the trade show for the first time in July 2022.

Jessica Russell Flint

British designer Jessica Russell Flint founded her eponymous fashion and lifestyle brand in 2015. The label’s premium collections span sleepwear, high fashion, resort wear, and homeware. The brand specialises in hand drawn prints, and its collections draw inspiration from impressionism and the bold colours and artwork of Frida Kahlo, Gauguin, and Schiele.

Image: Jessica Russell Flint

Pearl & Caviar

Pearl & Caviar is a Grecian-chic womenswear brand that uses minimal structures and geometry in its collections, drawing inspiration from classical Greek architecture and design. The label aims to revive the craft of local artisans, embracing modern scopes in traditional techniques. “Clean lines are embellished with elaborately hand-woven motifs and traditional patterns drawn from geometric shapes”.

Image: Pearl and Caviar

Maurizio Mykonos

Maurizio Mykonos started its days in the mid 90s with the launch of a small leather collection characterised by its edgy and racy style with raw cuts and embroideries. Fast forward to today, and the line is still handmade in its own atelier while enriched with fine brocade, silk and leather fabrics, all adorned with Swarovski elements. The Greek brand has a flagship store in Mykonos and is carried in specialty retailers in over 30 countries.

Image: Maurizio Mykonos

Aligne

Aligne describes itself as a sustainable brand focusing on “easy, versatile and well-made clothes”. The label creates contemporary collections using a cradle-to-grave strategy from design and conception through to production, retail, rental, and resale. It focuses on long-lasting wardrobe staples such as its recycled cashmere jumpers and its Connie jeans made from 100 percent organic cotton. The brand says all its collections are made from at least 50 percent “sustainable materials”.

Image: Aligne

0711

Bag brand 0711 was founded in 2012 by Nino Eliava and Ana Mokia [pictured below], two childhood friends who first met during a holiday in Mexico, and who launched the brand years later when studying and working in London. The label’s bag's reimagine traditional shapes using unconventional fabrics. 0711 uses locally sourced yarn, wood, and plexiglass crafted by artisans in the brand’s native Georgia.