Scoop London: 5 International designers making their debut at the July fair

Scoop’s return to Olympia National, London, is nearing. Akin to seasons past, the fair, spanning July 19 to 21, is continuing to expand its roster of international designers, many of whom use the carefully curated show as a gateway to the UK market.

Speaking on this edition, Scoop’s founder and creative director, Karen Radley, said: “One of the things I am most proud of is the trust designers place in Scoop when entering or expanding within the UK market. We have always championed discovery and individuality, creating an environment where buyers can uncover something genuinely new and exciting.”

She added: “Every designer exhibiting at Scoop is carefully selected, and what unites this season's new arrivals is a strong sense of identity. Whether they are internationally recognised names or emerging talents, they each bring something distinctive to the show and reflect the level of creativity and craftsmanship our buyers expect to find at Scoop.”

Here are five new designers to look out for on the fair ground.

Rita Row, Spain

Spanish brand Rita Row was founded in Figueres, Girona, in 2013 by Imma Serra and Xènia Semis, a duo who shared an ambition to follow a slow, simple life close to nature. While the independently-owned company has remained entirely self-financed since its inception, it has continued to grow an international presence within Europe, North America, and Asia, and has also taken part in events like CIFF and Mandatory CPH.

From the women-led brand’s atelier within the region of L’Empordà, the team designs locally made “ethical” clothing that sits between elevated aesthetics and responsible fashion. Its collection calendar follows two seasons – autumn/winter and spring/summer – which are then complemented by a genderless line, ‘Timeless’, which provides cotton-based foundational pieces.

About Rita Row Target audience: Contemporary women looking for modern, design-led fashion that combines effortless style with responsible production. Appeals to customers who value quality, longevity and a minimalist aesthetic. Core values: Sustainability, ethical manufacturing, transparency and timeless design. The brand prioritises local production, certified fabrics and responsible sourcing while creating collections that transcend seasonal trends. Points of sale: Stocked by premium independent boutiques, concept stores and selected international retailers, alongside its own e-commerce platform. Production: Designed in Barcelona and produced locally in Spain and Portugal using predominantly European fabrics and manufacturing partners. Retail price: Premium contemporary. Most ready-to-wear pieces retail between approximately 100 to 250 pounds, with outerwear at higher price points.

XIWIKJ, Italy

XIWIKJ campaign imagery. Credits: XIWIKJ / Scoop.

XIWIKJ’s roots are in household linen and clothing, which have been sold through its store in Verona, Italy, since its launch in 2013. The company began to expand its offering once securing production partners in India, with which it was then able to begin creating collections, the first being a line of shirts created in Jaipur.

XIWIKJ eventually opened its own personal workshop in 2015 in Sanganner, a city often deemed to be at the centre of India printing. The site is directly overseen by the brand’s management team, allowing them to create for themselves and customise items for other brands. The company describes its products as artisanal, meaning imperfections are to be expected but are seen as a sign of uniqueness,

About XIWIKJ Target audience: Fashion-forward women seeking distinctive contemporary collections with an artistic edge. Appeals to boutiques looking for original, statement-led womenswear. Core values: Creativity, individuality and craftsmanship. The brand focuses on expressive design, modern silhouettes and high-quality finishes while balancing wearable fashion with standout styling. Points of sale: Sold through independent fashion boutiques and selected international wholesale partners. Production: Designed in Europe and produced through specialist manufacturing partners, with an emphasis on quality craftsmanship. Retail price: Contemporary premium positioning, generally 120 to 300 pounds depending on garment category.

Ninaleuca, Italy

Ninaleuca campaign imagery. Credits: Ninaleuca / Scoop.

Benedetta Rossi – known by family as Nina – founded Ninaleuca in Lecce, Apulia, a region the designer channels into her creations. Rossi’s brand creates inter-seasonal womenswear, such as the signature ‘camicione’ dress, primarily using premium linen sourced from Italian mills and incorporating traditional elements like hand-embroidery, weaving, and hand-crochet. The design process takes place at the brand’s Lecce atelier where local seamstresses are appointed to underline the slow fashion philosophy woven into the company.

About Ninaleuca Target audience: Women seeking elegant, contemporary occasion and everyday fashion with a refined Italian aesthetic. Core values: Italian craftsmanship, femininity, quality fabrics and timeless elegance. Collections balance modern styling with classic tailoring and premium finishing. Points of sale: Distributed through selected international boutiques and premium fashion retailers. Production: Designed and manufactured in Italy, reflecting traditional Italian craftsmanship and attention to detail. Retail price: Premium contemporary, with garments generally retailing between 150 to 400 pounds.

Labdip, France

Labdip campaign imagery. Credits: Labdip / Scoop.

Brother-and-sister duo Johnny and Léa Wu founded Labdip in 2012, drawing on the expertise of their father, who operated a family factory specialised in tailoring. Their sister, Kelly, joined the team in 2020, while a former employee of their father now operates the brand’s factory located in Shanghai, where 95 percent of Labdip’s clothing is made.

The France-based company champions efforts towards environmental protection, and states that its collection and products develop a patina over the years, making them long-lasting and timeless. The team further points to its use of GOTS or organic certified fabrics, as well as natural materials, like cotton or linen, and recycled fibres, such as polyester.

About Labdip Target audience: Women looking for stylish everyday wardrobe staples with an emphasis on comfort, fit and versatility. Particularly strong in trousers and casual separates. Core values: Quality, comfort, accessible fashion and specialist expertise in denim and trouser design. The brand combines contemporary styling with practical wearability. Points of sale: Stocked by independent boutiques and department store partners across France and international markets. Production: Designed in France with decades of family expertise in trouser manufacturing, working with specialist production partners. Retail price: Mid-market contemporary, with most pieces retailing between 80 to 180 pounds.

Cacatoès, France

Cacatoès campaign imagery. Credits: Cacatoès / Scoop.

French designer Jordane Assouline established Cacatoès in 2015 drawing on inspiration from her travels to Brazil. The footwear specialist offers bubblegum-scented, brightly coloured footwear, designed in Marseille, France, and manufactured in Brazil. Each pair intends to take the wearer from the beach to nightlife, and is created to be 100 percent recyclable and water-resistant, the brand claims.