Scoop London: New international brands taking on the Olympia trade show

From February 11 to 13, Scoop will be returning to its home turf of Olympia West, Kensington, where it will host an expanded roster of 250 new designers spanning women’s fashion, luxury home, beauty, lifestyle and menswear. This edition, the event is following the theme ‘A Return to Wonderment’, where visitors are invited to explore “romance and glamour while epitomising quintessential Britishness and humour”.

The selection of brands has been curated by founder and managing director of the London trade show, Karen Radley, who said in a release: “Scoop stands out because we are constantly evolving and introducing new and emerging brands from all over the world that I feel are poised to have a great impact on the UK market. The new designers this season are all completely unique with innovative and beautiful collections that visitors to the show will be excited to discover.”

The New Society. Credits: Scoop London.

From the US to Taiwan

Its emphasis on backing international names is already fully affirmed in the lineup of brands attending Scoop for the first time. The New Society, for example, leans on its Spanish heritage in the creation of its women’s and childrenswear lines, while Indian-born Tanavana blends its own heritage with cultural modernity to offer a contemporary collection of signature colours and prints.

Tanavana Credits: Scoop London.

Storywear Credits: Scoop London.

Meanwhile, Storywear will also enter the show with a ready-to-wear collection entirely “handmade from 100 percent upcycled denim jeans, factory deadstock and other waste fabric”. The “zero-waste” brand, founded in Taiwan, uses its platform to both push for a circular economy while supporting makers from disadvantaged backgrounds, a concept that garnered it a prominent place at both Taipei and London fashion weeks.

France takes a big scoop

Tara Jarman Credits: Scoop London.

17H10 Paris. Credits: Scoop London.

If there was one region, however, that appeared to have a solid grasp on Scoop, it was that of France, from which a wide assortment of participating brands will descend for the trade show. Among the first timers is 17H10 Paris, a suit specialist that utilises “responsible fabrics” in the formation of its feminine tailoring. Parisian design studios Diega, Tara Jarman and Wild will also be present, each bringing their own take on the city’s fashion codes. While Diega and Wild bring to the table cultural influences for their lines of essentials, Tara Jarman’s collection puts a spotlight on colour.

Other notable brands to look out for are that of Les Racines du Ciel, an alpaca wool specialist; MoEa, a sustainable sneakers brand using bio-materials for its footwear; Mat de Misaine, a label inspired by the marine aesthetic; and Ines de la Fressange, a Scoop regular and eponymous brand of the famed model.

MoEa. Credits: Scoop London.