Scoop partners with Italian Trade Agency to expand presence of Italian designers

UK fashion trade show Scoop is partnering with the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) to introduce 32 contemporary Italian designers to its July 2026 edition, set to take place at Olympia National Kensington in London from July 19 to 21. The partnership marks a significant push to strengthen Italian fashion’s presence in the UK market.

The curated showcase will feature ready-to-wear, knitwear, jewellery, handbags, footwear and lifestyle collections from brands that have not previously exhibited at Scoop or entered the UK market. Labels include Feel O, Hibourama, Nina e Luca, Ornella Bijoux, Ripani, Pasotti Ombrelli and Polina Firenze, spanning both emerging and heritage Italian businesses.

The collaboration looks to reinforce Scoop’s positioning as a premium womenswear and lifestyle trade show, while highlighting continued demand among UK retailers and buyers for differentiated European brands with strong craftsmanship credentials.

In a statement, Karen Radley, founder and creative director of Scoop, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome this exceptional collective of Italian designers to Scoop for the July edition. This collaboration will introduce a completely new dimension to the show, bringing together brands with a distinct point of view, exceptional craftsmanship and a strong sense of heritage.

“Many of the designers are family-owned businesses with generations of manufacturing expertise and a deep commitment to Made in Italy production.”

ICE London director Giovanni Saachi added that the UK “remains an important market for Italian fashion and lifestyle companies, and Scoop provides an ideal platform to foster new commercial opportunities and long-term international growth".