Scoop pays homage to Met Gala with SS20 camp theme

Contemporary womenswear trade fair Scoop is paying homage to this year’s camp-themed Met Gala with the launch of the show’s SS20 campaign, ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’.

Taking place at the Saatchi Gallery from the 21-23 July, the summer edition of the trade show will feature vibrant artwork throughout the fair designed by Ratti S.p.A. Como and based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, which influenced this year’s Met Gala.

“The Met Gala’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ explores the trajectory of camp from the fringe towards popular culture,” Karen Radley, founder and managing director of Scoop, said in a statement. “Using the courts of 17th-Century France and the history of the word ‘camp’ (it has been suggested that the word 'camp' derives from se camper, meaning 'to posture boldly') as a starting point for the artwork, we have adapted the theme for our ‘Scoop in the Summer’ design which will feature across the show on posters, show bags, catalogues, and our infamous Scoop scarves created by Ratti S.p.A. Como.”

Scoop’s shows welcome premium department stores from across the globe including Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas, John Lewis, Voisins, Galeries Lafayette, Beymen and Le Bon Marche as well as independent boutiques such as Aria Boutique, Found, Iris Fashion, Jules B, and Sue Parkinson.