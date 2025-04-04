Scoop to change location for SS26 show

UK fashion and lifestyle fair Scoop is preparing for a relocation for its spring/summer 2026 edition, set to take place July 13 to 15. The trade show will now be housed in Olympia National Kensington, a larger space compared to its former home in Olympia London West.

Its shift comes as Scoop continues to expand its offering of emerging and exclusive designers in what organisers say is a “more elevated and spacious venue”. The fair’s founder and managing director, Karen Radley, reaffirmed this stance, adding that the “new home will soon unveil [Scoop’s] most beautiful incarnation yet”.

Among the categories will be a curated selection of premium womenswear, luxury homeware, beauty, lifestyle and men’s collections, the latter a new division for Scoop.

For this season, the fair will follow the theme ‘For Fashionable People’, which intends to reflect an “electric mix of fashion, lifestyle and iconic art and culture”. It continues Radley’s long-standing fervour for eclectic concepts, which often inform the backdrop of the fair, as well as elements like on-site catering and the format.

In her statement, she continued: “This season at Scoop will be a true breath of fresh air. Buyers will walk into our sunshine filled new home at Olympia National Kensington, to a showcase that celebrates emerging designers poised to have significant impact on the UK market.”