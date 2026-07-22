Scoop trade show closes spring/summer 2027 edition with strong buyer attendance

UK fashion event Scoop has concluded its spring/summer 2027 (SS27) edition at the Olympia National in London, following three days of buyer engagement, industry discussions, and commercial order-writing. The trade show brought together premium fashion, accessories, and lifestyle collections from the UK, Europe, and international markets.

The event welcomed department store representatives, independent retailers, and international buyers. Attending companies included UK department store chains Fenwick Stores and Liberty London; French department stores Galeries Lafayette, Printemps, and Le Bon Marché; Spanish department store group El Corte Inglés; and UK boutique retailers including The Dressing Room, Iris, Pamela Schiffer, Sisters, Blu, Cream, and Cordelia James. Institutional buyers from the Victoria and Albert Museum, the National Gallery, and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden were also present.

Strong buyer feedback and collection evolution

Buyers noted the quality of the collections and the edited format of the event. "Scoop is always a fantastic show for discovery and the team are incredibly attentive, creating a buying environment where you can really take your time," said Liberty London womenswear buyer, Olivia Kisz, in a press statement. "This season, there's been a strong mix of head-to-toe collections across both soft dressing and ready-to-wear, alongside a noticeable increase in younger designers, which has been particularly exciting for us".

Exhibiting brands also reported positive commercial outcomes throughout the three-day showcase. Greek fashion brand Devotion Twins highlighted the reception to its expanded product range. "Over the past year and a half we've refined the collection, introducing more elevated ready-to-wear alongside the resortwear we’re known for," stated Devotion Twins sales manager, Nichola Morgan. "Buyers have really responded to that evolution. Scoop is the perfect platform for us because it attracts exactly the right audience".

Similarly, BL-NK and Conditions Apply director, Diana Gressier, praised the curated nature of the event, adding that the carefully selected mix of collections created a stronger experience for both exhibitors and retailers compared to larger international trade fair venues.

Panel insights and strategic partnerships

A key feature of the educational program was a panel discussion titled 'Behind The Curtain', led by Scoop founder and managing director, Karen Radley, alongside the womenswear buying team from Galeries Lafayette. Galeries Lafayette womenswear buying manager, Fanny Courtade, together with ready-to-wear buyers Alice Sordello and Julia Bonnebat, discussed emerging designer selection, customer expectations, and balancing commercial viability with creative design.

"Today's customer is looking for both creativity and commerciality," said Courtade. "They're drawn to collections with a strong story and a clear identity, but they also expect quality, the right price point and products that will last". Sordello noted that trade shows remain an essential component of the retail buying process due to the necessity of evaluating fabric quality and physical garments in person.

The SS27 edition also featured daily 'Style Spotlights' hosted by fashion stylist and former Selfridges buyer, Anna Berkeley, alongside a partnership with the Italian Trade Agency. The collaboration represented the show's largest collective of Italian designers to date, supported by dedicated networking events and targeted buyer presentations.

Commenting on the close of the event, Radley stated: "What has stood out most this season is the time buyers have spent with the collections. They've taken time to explore collections, ask questions, write orders and discover designers they may not otherwise have found. That thoughtful approach has always been at the heart of Scoop".