Scoop unveils key names for upcoming show

Trade show Scoop has unveiled its line-up of designers for its upcoming event in London’s Saatchi Gallery, set to take place January 29 to 31.

A range of men’s and womenswear designers will be taking to the fair under the creative direction of its founder Karen Radley, including the likes of Gaston Luga, Chelsey Greene, Flower Mountain, Tandem and Transit.

In a release, Radley said on the line up: “Our raison d'être at Scoop is to showcase the best of the new season collections, bringing together cutting-edge design, fashion and art.

“Many of the much-loved designers from previous seasons are returning with new collections alongside exciting new faces. I personally look forward to welcoming buyers to the showcase of the season.”

Swedish brand Gaston Luga will be displaying their newest bag collection ‘Rough Edges’, designed to withstand the outdoors through the use of durable, water-resistant fabrics.

Chelsey Greene Studio will debut its line of hand torched enamel jewellery, with each piece made in the brand’s San Francisco-based studio.

Meanwhile Flower Mountain will also be bringing its Japanese-inspired footwear collection and Italian made Tandem is set to present its womenswear collection of tailoring, separates and knitwear.

Scandinavian-Italian brand Transit will further mix up the international setting, displaying items designed to span seasons and purpose, with looks that are meant to be worn from casual to office attire.

Further designers included in the line up will be 2nd Day, Jessica Russell Flint, Miss June, Not Shy, ACBC, Jitni and Lemon Jelly, among others.

The show is also set to welcome a number of international department stores, such as Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas, John Lewis and Galeries Lafayette.