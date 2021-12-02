Scoop x Pure announces dates for autumn/winter showcase

Designer tradeshow Scoop has revealed it will once again be collaborating with Pure London for its autumn/winter 22 trade show, scheduled for February 8 to 10 next year.

Bringing together the two organisations’ rosters once again, the biannual trade show will display a curated selection of premium and ready-to-wear collections from the duo’s combined 1,500 strong portfolio of brands and labels. The event is to take place at the Old Truman Brewery in East London, where it was held for its previous season.

“We were really delighted and overwhelmed with the response to last season’s residence at the Old Truman Brewery, so much so that we’ll be returning there for the autumn/winter 22 collection launches,” said Karen Radley, founder and managing director of Scoop, further stating that the organisation will continue to remain mindful of health and safety regulations of attendants.

In the statement, she continued: “My focus this season will be introducing fresh talent and new designer collections with a strong focus on sustainability.”

Furthermore, the two have announced later dates for individual trade shows in the summer season. Pure London is set to return to its home base at London Olympia from 17 to 19 July 2022, with Scoop additionally programmed to take place in July.

“While we continue to miss our Olympia home and are gearing up for our return there, our co-location with Scoop at the Old Truman Brewery has been an incredible collaboration and we are very excited to welcome our labels and buyers back for February,” said Gloria Sandrucci, Pure London’s event director, in a statement. “It is such a dynamic and creative environment and will offer the perfect platform for showcasing new collections.”