Scoop x Pure: ‘Scoop has listened, watched and reacted to market trends’

As trade shows begin to slowly make their return, Scoop x Pure are among those that are preparing to recover a bit of normality to the industry.

In a conversation with FashionUnited, Karen Radley, founder and managing director of Scoop, said the pandemic “has made both retailers and designers more appreciative of the lovely shows we mount each season”.

This edition is set to take place at the Truman Brewery London between February 8 and 10.

A host of returning designers and new faces will be taking part in the event, with Radley stating that this year the focus will be on “a broader offer of contemporary clothing collections covering wider price points and design”.

In fact, it is emerging designers that Radley believes are driving the trends this year, as the trade show looks to exhibit a vast array of fresh names to visiting buyers.

Norr Copenhagen, Young Poets Society and Thinking Mu are among the long list of labels Radley noted to keep an eye on. “Buyers can also expect to see a focus on colour and individuality,” she added, in relation to the trends that can be anticipated.

Image: Beatrice B via Scoop x Pure

Returning designers and new faces

Selections for the event are made based on Radley’s knowledge of the UK market and design values each brand holds, as the event continues to reshape and improve over time.

“Adapted is the keyword,” said Radley, when asked how the business model has continued to transform. “Scoop has listened, watched and reacted to market trends.”

Despite the move towards the new normal, this year’s edition is also set to go ahead with new measures in consideration of the UK’s covid-19 regulations. Announced earlier this month, visitors will now be expected to wear face coverings and show proof of covid status upon arrival.

However, this has not deterred Radley’s enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating that she expects “a healthy turn-out”.

She continued: “Registration is up and the buyers tell me they are coming. Music to my ears!”