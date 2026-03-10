SMI readies annual roundtable event: What to know

The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) is preparing for its annual SMI Roundtables & Exhibition event, set to take place over two days at Hampton Court Palace.

From March 11, the organisation, founded by King Charles III, is bringing together “hundreds of global CEOs, international delegations and innovators” with the goal of accelerating the transition to a sustainable global economy.

Throughout the event’s duration, with over 300 participants expected to be in attendance, a series of roundtable discussions, keynote speeches, and plenary sessions will be held, within which measurable results and collective action will be outlined.

Specific topics of focus include the growing connection between industries on Earth and in space; how AI is being applied to accelerate sustainable solutions; and real-world implementation of sustainable innovations through private sector diplomacy.

Among the talks will be a panel dubbed ‘Giorgio Armani: A Case Study’, with participants including Armani CEO, Guiseppe Marsocci; Brunello Cucinelli CEO, Ricardo Stefanelli; and chair of SMI Fashion Task Force, Federico Marchetti.

In a statement, Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, chief executive officer of the SMI, said: “The SMI Roundtables & Exhibition provides a unique global platform for CEOs, international delegations and innovators to showcase inspiring examples of private sector progress to date and to advance commercially aligned opportunities.

“This is the ‘go to’ forum where leaders come to shape sustainable markets and build a sustainable future.”

The event marks the 175th anniversary of the original 1851 Great Exhibition, a London show that displayed art, inventions and other creations from over 25 different countries. In keeping with the anniversary, SMI will also showcase a range of exhibitors from fields such as clean energy and sustainable materials.