Source British to show at L.A Fashion Market for the first time

London - L.A Fashion Market is set to welcome a new trade show this season, namely Source British. Set to run from March 13 to 14, at the California Market Centre (CMC), the event will see Source British become the first trade show exclusively dedicated to British brands to take place alongside of L.A Fashion Market, together with other trade shows such as Capsule, Curve, Transit and Coeur.

“We are very excited to be bringing the U.S. our great brands from Great Britain,” said Olivett Asare, founder of Source British. “Registered attendees of the Source British event will have access to exclusive British brands and an authentic British experience.”

The new trade show is set to be divided into focused areas to offer visitors a “quintessential British experience”, and include a home, gift and craft area and a fashion, footwear and accessories area. Key fashion brands exhibiting include the Leather Satchel Company, Hedon and Roy Lowe & Sons.

“The CMC is excited to host Source British, and honored to present the industry with the U.S.'s first trade show dedicated to British brands. Source British will join our established shows helping to further position the CMC as a prominent destination for premier fashion and lifestyle brands in Los Angeles,” said Joanne Lee, Senior Vice President of Tradeshows & Marketing at the CMC.

“British design and craftsmanship have long been revered by US buyers. With Source British in Los Angeles, West Coast buyers are being offered the extraordinary opportunity to explore Britain's top brands in one convenient LA Market trip."

In addition, there will also be the Trend Council Pavilion, which will present curated designers such as Orla Kiely, Something Wicked and Sherene Melinda as well as trend forecasting sessions for buyers and exhibitors alike. “America has always had a love affair with British fashion,” commented Mitchell Kass, Creative Director and owner of Trend Council.

“The UK continues to be a source of exceptionally creative design talent and our “Trend Council Presents” Pavilion at the upcoming Source British show in Los Angeles will showcase established brands as well as emerging designers.”

Photos: Courtesy of Source British