Source Fashion relocating to Excel London

Trade show Source Fashion, Europe’s leading responsible sourcing show, is relocating to Excel London for its summer edition, running from July 7 to 9, to support its “continued growth”.

In a statement, organisers said the move to relocate from Olympia London was a “strategic” decision, which marks the beginning of “a broader expansion strategy focused on increased scale, international reach and long-term stability”.

It follows “continued commercial momentum,” as the January 2026 edition delivered 12 percent growth, and the July show floor is already three-quarters rebooked. This strong demand from both international pavilions and UK-based manufacturers has led to the organisers needing a venue “capable of supporting sustained expansion”.

Suzanne Ellingham, event director of Source Fashion, said: “As we move into our fourth year, relocating to Excel London reflects the trajectory we’re on. We have experienced consistent commercial growth, and the move gives us the flexibility and scale to support that momentum. It allows us to expand internationally, grow our domestic exhibitor base and evolve the show in line with the needs of the industry.

“This goes hand in hand with the investments we are making in our meetings technology, allowing visitors to meet the manufacturers they want to do business with. As we have grown, we are investing in technology to ensure our visitors can always find the people they want to do business with.”

Source Fashion, has become a trade show that provides a comprehensive view of global production capability under one roof, featuring apparel and textiles to trims, components and full-service manufacturing solutions, and the July edition has already confirmed exhibitors from Lithuania, the US, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Cyprus, Türkiye, France and Bangladesh, alongside a growing number of UK manufacturers.

The July 2026 edition will also see the return of key features, including an enhanced debate programme, designed to reinforce Source Fashion’s role not only as a sourcing destination but as a platform for meaningful industry dialogue.

Ellingham added: “Our role is to facilitate meaningful trade conversations. As the industry evolves, we must provide the environment for growth and progress. Excel gives us the capacity to deliver that at scale.”