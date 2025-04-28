Source Fashion to move into larger venue for July 2025 show

Hyve Group’s Source Fashion is set to return from July 8 to 10 this year, at what will be a larger venue for the sourcing trade show. The event is moving to The Grand Hall at Olympia London, aligning with what organisers say is “season-on-season growth”.

According to Hyve, the show, now only in its third year, has grown by 30 percent each season, platforming exhibitors from over 25 countries. February alone welcomed a 32 percent increase in visitors, the biggest uptick to date, with representatives from the likes of John Lewis, Harrods and Next among the attendees.

Meanwhile, in terms of exhibitors, the event brings together more established sourcing markets, like China and India, with an increasing focus on emerging regions, like the UK and Africa. Types of offering also vary, with some showing white-label products while others exhibit bespoke creation opportunities.

Sessions and discussions will complement the programme on the Source Debates stage, where live catwalks, case studies and panel talks will be available to all attendees.

In a release, Suzanne Ellingham, event director of Source, said: “I am incredibly proud that Source Fashion is growing into the largest manufacturing trade show in Europe, our focus on quality businesses and leading the conversation on responsible sourcing is one that really resonates with the buying community.”