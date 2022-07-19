Source Fashion to replace Pure Origin from February 2023

UK sourcing trade show Pure Origin will be replaced by Source Fashion from February 2023 as part of a “brand evolution reflecting a new vision for sustainable, ethical, and inspirational material and textile sourcing”.

Pure Origin, which runs alongside womenswear trade fair Pure London, focuses on all things sourcing, from raw materials and trims to fabrics and packaging.

The current edition is taking place from Sunday 17 July to Tuesday 19 July at Olympic London.

The first Source Fashion will run alongside Pure London at the same location from Sunday 12 February to Tuesday 14 February.

Organisers of the show, Hyve Group, said Source Fashion will also “place research at its core by announcing a call for content to invite the fashion community to share innovations in process, sustainability, and materials”.

Suzanne Ellingham, Hyve Group’s director of sourcing, said: “We believe that Source Fashion represents an important step change in responsible sourcing that the Fashion community craves.”

Hyve Group said the new show will have four key values: responsibility, sustainability, inspiration, and ‘creating connections’.

Ellingham continued: “Against the backdrop of shifting supply chains and consumers demanding more sustainable options from retailers we believe that Source Fashion arrives at the right time to drive momentum of sustainable and responsible sourcing.

“We have had enormous support for this show from the buying community and international governments and look forward to building Europe’s most important sustainable sourcing show, here in the UK.”