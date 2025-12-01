Spring Fair is expanding The Licensing Lab at February’s event

Home, gift and fashion trade show Spring Fair, which takes place at the NEC Birmingham from February 1 to 4, 2026, has announced that ‘The Licensing Lab’ connecting the worlds of licensing and retail will return “bigger and better”.

‘The Licensing Lab,’ which launched at last year’s show, is being expanded to connect “brands, creativity and retail,” explains organisers, bringing together brand owners, designers, agents, and suppliers “to showcase the power of licensed products in driving innovation, storytelling and retail success”.

Curated as part of Spring Fair’s visionary new Retail Alchemists creative direction, ‘The Licensing Lab’ aims to celebrate the growing role of licensing in shaping retail, and is focused on four key participant groups: Brand owners and licensors, showcasing their IP through live product displays and meetings with major license buyers; Licensing agents, who will have the opportunity to present their client portfolios, meet new designers, and forge retail collaborations; Designers and publishers, gaining valuable exposure to retailers and licensees eager for fresh creative talent; and manufacturers and IP owners, showcasing licensed product ranges and taking direct orders from the trade.

Yvette Marshall, account manager at Spring Fair, said in a statement: “From The Traitors merch flying off shelves to must-have Liberty collaborations, licensing is everywhere, and it’s shaping what buyers want next. The global licensing market is worth over 369.6 billion US dollars and growing fast. Retailers are looking for creativity, collaborations, and crossover ranges that connect with audiences.

“That’s why Spring Fair 2026 is growing the Licensing Lab – a central hub uniting licensors, licensees, designers and agents to explore how creativity drives commercial growth. Whether you create, own or represent IP, the Licensing Lab puts your business at the centre of the licensing conversation.”

Spring Fair ‘The Licensing Lab’ - Bagpuss Credits: Spring Fair

Buyers can expect to discover British clothing and homeware brand Joules and four-time Academy Award-winning animation studio Aardman, which created Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, as well as Pink Pig, Emma Lawrence Designs, Tantau Studio, Fabacus and Products of Change. Threewise Entertainment, Bagpuss’s global heritage licensing partner and legacy production studio, will also be making its debut.

The event will also feature a line-up of speakers, including Michael Ford, chief executive and creative director of Threewise Entertainment, Andrew Xeni, chief executive of Fabacus, Emma Lawrence, founder of Emma Lawrence Designs, and Helena Mansell-Stopher, chief executive of Products of Change.

Jackson Szabo, portfolio director at Spring Fair, added: “Licensing has never been more important to the retail sector. The Licensing Lab will create a dynamic space for the industry to come together, share ideas and celebrate the potential of great partnerships. It’s about connecting creativity with commerce and helping brands bring their stories to life in retail.”