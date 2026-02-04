Spring Fair: Tesco eyes continued expansion for F&F via online-only models

Supermarket giant Tesco has enjoyed increased momentum of its clothing line F&F over recent years, driving an expansion of the offering online and enhancing its assortment. Now, as the British retailer continues to invest heavily in the range, it is upping its game through further digital expansion and a potential rollout of online-only styles.

The brand’s trajectory and future vision was outlined in a talk during British trade show Spring Fair, where Philippa Cass, head of merchandising UK at Tesco, spoke on how the company was repositioning F&F as a credible, design-led fashion brand. During the session, titled ‘Disrupting the Aisle: Why Tesco’s F&F Fashion is Winning the Style Conversation’, Cass said the brand was entering a new phase of growth as it rebuilds its online presence.

While fashion is now available throughout around 600 Tesco stores in the UK, led by a single team serving both UK and Central European markets, online remains a significant opportunity. According to Cass, around 40 percent of the UK womenswear market now shops digitally.

F&F is “just dipping our toe in the water”, she said, but plans are underway to develop online-first propositions that operate differently from the traditional in-store model. This includes reviewing sourcing, forecasting and supply partnerships to better suit digital-only ranges, an area Cass described as “a completely different model for us”.

The renewed online focus is also supporting customer acquisition beyond Tesco’s core grocery shopper. Cass pointed to F&F sub-brand Oh Me Oh My, aimed at a younger audience and currently over-indexing online, as evidence of growing digital-first engagement. While impulse purchases remain strong in-store, Tesco is increasingly seeing fashion customers who interact solely through digital channels.

Alongside digital growth, the talk highlighted changes in product strategy, including tighter trend-led edits, fewer repeats of high-volume styles, and a growing emphasis on longevity and responsible sourcing. Cass also confirmed that online and brand development now sit alongside physical retail as core pillars of F&F’s future.