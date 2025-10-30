Spring Fair to debut new fashion-dedicated destination at February 2026 show

UK trade show Spring Fair is set to introduce a new fashion-focused destination at its upcoming February edition as it doubles down on the apparel sector. ‘Fashion at Spring Fair’ will debut at Spring Fair’s next show, taking place at the NEC Birmingham between February 1 to 4, 2026.

Its launch intends to respond to buyer demand for a fashion-first experience, showing a mix of both established and emerging names across clothing, accessories and jewellery. Within the space will be features like The Style Atelier, for live trend forecasts and styling masterclasses, and The New Business Pavilion, which will house up-and-coming brands such as Nudie Jewellery and Artemis Muse.

For the fair’s portfolio director, Jackson Szabo, the introduction of Fashion at Spring Fair “represents a natural evolution in how we bring style, creativity, and commerce together for the UK fashion retail sector”. “We’ve listened closely to buyers and exhibitors alike, and this new destination is designed to meet their needs,” Szabo continued.

Spring Fair and its counterpart Autumn Fair have continued to expand their fashion offering after merging with their apparel-focused sister event, Pure London, earlier this year. This latest shift comes as part of Spring Fair 2026’s new creative direction, themed Retail Alchemists, Masters of the Mix. With this, the event is looking to bring together craft, creativity and commerce into a dedicated space where buyers and brands can connect and evolve.