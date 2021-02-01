Stockholm Fashion Week reveals digital line-up

Stockholm Fashion Week, which runs February 9-11, has confirmed what it calls a “strong designer line-up” for its upcoming digital edition.

The three-day fashion digital event aims to showcase the best of Swedish design and will feature House of Dagmar, BLK DNM, Stand Studio, ATP Atelier, Swedish Stockings and Weekday.

Brands will present a mixture of seasons and permanent collections across womenswear and menswear, in digital and live-streamed physical shows.

Other designers on the line-up include A Day’s March, Beckman’s College of Design, Chimi Eyewear, CMMN SWDN, Diemonde, Hope, Hunkydory, Ingy Stockholm, Jennifer Blom, Lugot, Lexington, Magniberg, Rodebjer, Self Cinema, Schnayderman, Skultuna, Stylein and Susan Szatmáry.

HRH Crown Princess Victoria will open the digital event on February 9 with a speech on sustainability and diversity in fashion. This will be followed up with a seminar series, as part of the Swedish Design Movement, a governmental initiative that aims to increase the international passion in Swedish design, including architecture, fashion, and furniture.

Key seminars will discuss the state of fashion and the pandemic effects, climate action needed within the fashion industry, as well as new circular business models, data-driven diversity, gender fluidity in fashion and the new influencers. In addition, organisers said that there will be features from and around the city of Stockholm.

Swedish Fashion Association partner The Swedish Textile Initiative for Climate Action (STICA) will also present their first progress report and discuss what it will take for the Swedish apparel and textiles industry to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, while also leading the world in climate action. Michael Schragger, STICA, will lead the panel with Eva Eiderström, The Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, Kim Hellström, H&M Group, Sandra Roos, KappAhl, Cecilia Tall, TEKO and Åsa Andersson, Peak Performance.

Stockholm Fashion Week has also partnered with Vocast to share shows, events and backstage content with local and international press on the digital platform.

Vocast co-founder Jens Hamborg Koefoed, said in a statement: “We are happy and proud to ally with Stockholm Fashion Week and put the spotlight on Swedish designers, that create sustainable and unique products, in order to get their message out to the world.”

Stockholm Fashion Week organiser Catarina Midby, added: “In times of social distancing and limited travelling digital services become key. We warmly welcome Vocast as an official Stockholm Fashion Week partner.

Image: courtesy of Stockholm Fashion Week - photographed by Christabelle Beaudry @lestreetedit