Summer 2025 edition of Pitti Uomo postponed

Pitti Immagine has announced that the summer edition of menswear fair Pitti Uomo will be postponed by one week next year.

The Florentine trade show will now take place from June 17 to 20, 2025, at the Fortezza da Basso exhibition centre. It had previously been scheduled to take place from June 10 to 13.

Pitti Immagine made the decision in agreement with the Italian fashion chamber Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, which is also responsible for Milan Fashion Week, Pitti CEO Raffaello Napoleone said in a statement on Monday. The shift will ensure that “the system of men’s fashion presentations remains consistent and compact in light of the repositioning of the main fashion weeks,” he added. It will also avoid potential economic disadvantages for non-European buyers and media.

The upcoming January edition of Pitti Uomo will take place as planned from January 14 to 17, 2025.

The postponement of the June edition of Pitti Uomo will also have an impact on the Pitti Bimbo and Filati events that follow. The decision was taken after considering the implications for the childrenswear and fabrics trade shows, Napoleone said.

The January edition of childrenswear trade show Pitti Bimbo will take place from January 22 to January 2025 and the summer edition of the event from June 25 to 27. The fabrics trade show Pitti Filati will be held from January 28 to 30 and from July 1 to 3.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, subsequently translated using an AI tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.