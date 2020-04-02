Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas postponement rescheduled for October 2020

Earlier last month, organizers of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas announced that the co-located events, initially scheduled for May 12 to 14, 2020 would be postponed to December 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, the organizers announced that the postponement has been rescheduled. The co-located events will now take place from October 1 to October 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Show Director Kristy Meade stated in an announcement that was relayed first to exhibiting companies, “Although not ideal, the [December] dates provided were the only viable option at the time of our postponement inquiry to the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC). However, we shared the concerns of many of our exhibiting and visiting companies regarding the holidays and year-end processes, and after tireless communication between our team and those at the GWCC, we have been able to secure the new dates of October 1-3, 2020 for Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas. The new dates are more suitable for both local and international exhibitors.”

More information and the most recent program updates, deadlines, pricing information can be found on Techtextil and Texprocess Americas’ websites. Registration will remain open, with the Advanced Pricing deadline extended through September 1, 2020. All event registrations will remain intact and will be transferred to the new dates.

Messe Frankfurt and Messe Frankfurt North America

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organizer with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,400 employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around 669 million euros. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is 60 percent owned by the City of Frankfurt and 40 percent owned by the State of Hesse. More information about Messe Frankfurt's online and onsite services including renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing can be found on the company's website.

Messe Frankfurt North America is a subsidiary of Messe Frankfurt and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Messe Frankfurt North America produces nine shows within the United States, Canada and Mexico. In addition to Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, the North American portfolio of events includes Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA, Home Textiles Sourcing Expo, INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico City, Waste & Recycling Expo Canada, The Clean Show, and Festival of Motoring USA.