Texworld and Apparel Sourcing New York physical winter shows cancelled

The physical winter editions of trade fairs Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York City have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Organisers of the event said on LinkedIn that after “careful consideration” they have called off the in-person events because of “increased concerns surrounding Covid-19 as well as New York State regulations”.

They said the “high level of international participation, increasing travel restrictions, and rising number of Covid-19 variant cases has led to a significant deterioration in the general conditions for holding the in-person shows”.

Instead, the shows will go ahead virtually on the same dates the physical editions were planned, from January 25 to 27.

The virtual event will feature AI-powered matchmaking capabilities of recommended textile suppliers, video meetings, and an educational program.

Organisers said they are still “hopeful” they the summer editions of the shows will take place as planned, from July 19 to 21.

They said: “Despite this unfortunate obstacle, we want the industry to know that we are fully committed to serving and supporting the community that we love.

“We intend to continue to create abundant opportunities to support the textile and apparel community as well as serve as a place for inspiration for designers, buyers, and industry professionals. Until we meet again.”