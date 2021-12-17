Texworld Evolution Paris schedules physical format for February

Textile fair Texworld Evolution Paris has announced it will be taking place from February 7 to 9, in a relaunch edition that will welcome back exhibitors at the Parc des Expositions.

In consideration of sanitary restrictions, the three-day event will feature a format of four main sourcing sectors within the industry: Apparel Sourcing Paris for the sourcing of finished garments, Avantex Paris for new materials, Leatherworld Paris dedicated to leather and related fabrics and Texworld Paris for fabric sourcing. Each division will focus on its own sector, welcoming relevant producers to present to fashion brands, from ready-to-wear to luxury.

The cluster of trade shows are operated and organised by Messe Frankfurt France, each being held under one location and on the same dates with free entry upon presentation of professional credentials.

Leatherworld Paris will be hosting producers from Thailand, India, China and Pakistan, while Apparel Sourcing Paris is set to welcome 100 exhibitors. More than 200 presenters will be a part of Texworld Paris, accumulating from 16 different countries to display their take on SS23 trends. Each country will have a dedicated space, with the likes of Turkey, Spain, Japan and Korea being represented through national textile associations.

Avantex Paris will be host to sustainable development innovators with proposals on fabrics, materials and services while the fair’s Elite sector will bring together companies selected based on their quality, competitiveness and responsiveness for fashion brands. This area will include a panel of high-level regular exhibitors, including Zaber and Zubair and Northern Linen.

In addition to the exhibits, meetings, conferences and round tables will also be available to participate in, opening up debates on current themes and trends, with subjects covering everything from sustainable development to technical textiles and transparency.