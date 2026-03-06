The London Textile Fair changes date to July

The London Textile Fair (TLTF) has changed the date of its upcoming edition to July to better cater to evolving sourcing calendars. Previously held in September, the autumn/winter event will now take place between July 14 and 15, yet will remain at the Business Design Centre in London.

According to organisers, the change in timing intends to “better align with the international exhibition schedule and global fashion sourcing season”. As such, the show hopes to enable buyers and designers to uncover new developments, as well as plan their collections earlier.

The upcoming edition will exhibit AW27 pre-collections next to current season highlights, providing an overview of fabrics, accessories, print design, vintage archives, and garments.

Designed as a sourcing fair to bring together international exhibitors with UK buyers, and held on a biannual basis, TLTF has continued to evolve since its inception as the buying landscape has shifted. In 2023, the fair introduced knit and crochet to its Print Design and Vintage Archives area, while in 2024, it expanded to include international manufacturers in its Garment Hall.