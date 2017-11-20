Tiger of Sweden to launch new direction at Pure Man

Scandinavian tailoring brand Tiger of Sweden is set to launch its new vision for the brand under its recently appointed Creative Director Christoffer Lundman at Pure Man.

Tiger of Sweden is set to preview its upcoming Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for men at Pure Man next February. The AW 18 collection marks the debut collection from Lundman, the premium label first ever Creative Director. Under Lundman’s direction, Tiger of Sweden has placed an even firmer focus on tailoring, expanding its suiting core as well as its outerwear range.

“We are very excited to be participating at Pure London this coming February, and to be bringing our new collection to a wider audience,” said Kane Michael Luke, Country Director, Tiger of Sweden UK & Ireland. “Tiger has a rich history, which has been largely untold, and with Christoffer’s direction we are delving into this history and archives, while also pushing the brand forward enriching our collections with a richness that reflects our heritage.”

“It’s great that such an influential and market leading brand will be collaborating with Pure London for both editions in 2018,” added Adam Gough, Head of Menswear at Pure London. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Tiger of Sweden.”

Launched in 2016 and now celebrating its 5th season, Pure Man has rapidly grown over the last year and is expected to showcase over 100 new and existing menswear brands next season. Co-located at Pure London and Pure Origins, Pure Man will host its own dedicated entrance next year.

Photos: courtesy of Pure London