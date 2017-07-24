TIMELINE: Pure London's continual innovation over the years

Pure London kicked off the start of its Spring/Summer 2018 edition in style on Sunday, celebrating its new “Oriental Futures” theme with an East-meets-West inspired catwalk show. Running until July 25 at Olympia London, Pure welcomes a roster of returning brands, as well as a host of new brands showing their upcoming collections within its show sectors.

Pure London's highlights over the years

Key note speakers at London's largest trade fair include Dr Pam Hogg, famed fashion designer and artist as well as leading British designer Henry Holland, who take to the stage to share their expertise on Sunday and Monday respectively. New exhibitors sections include a dedicated footwear area, 'Meet the Experts' as well as a larger Athleisure area and Pure Man section. With over 700 fashion, footwear and accessories brands attending, Pure London has continued to thrive as one of the UK’s fashion market’s main trade fairs.

As the event continues to evolve and adapt to the industry's ever-changing landscape, FashionUnited takes a moment to look back on some of Pure London’s milestone over the years since 2009.

Use the arrows to navigate through the events ordered by date or click on a timeframe (in the grey bar) to learn more.

The trade fair season kicked off. During the month of July FashionUnited will focus on trade shows. For all reads on tradefairs, click The trade fair season kicked off. During the month of July FashionUnited will focus on trade shows. For all reads on tradefairs, click here

Photos: Courtesy of Pure London