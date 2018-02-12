Copenhagen’s leading contemporary trade show, CIFF returned for the Fall/Winter season to host an international contingent of women’s and men’s apparel and accessories brands. Upon entry, guests were invited into the immersive exhibition space containing multi-media brand collaborations, art installations and live workshops designed to involve visitors in the creative experience. The show space was divided by fashion genre, with each section decorated to represent the show’s brand categories such as Urban, Lab and Sleek. In the heart of the Bella Centre exhibition space, installations inspired by the Danish landscape made a dynamic statement with giant conifers suspended from the ceiling and reflected in the mirrored floors.

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at the top 5 trends from CIFF, Copenhagen.

A strong focus on seasonal outerwear was seen across both women’s and men’s fashion categories as rugged durability met high performance technology. Utilitarian themes have been a recurring trend, but this season designers at CIFF put several new spins on the theme, taking inspiration from workmen’s uniforms and safety gear, refining hardwearing styles through premium quality constructions and reviving retro fabrications such as corduroy for a practical take on nostalgia. Typography remained a popular choice for print and graphics for both genders, this time making use of new and unexpected placements and materials to give a fresh look to the genre.

Beyond The Limits

Technical, element-weathering designs are key for Fall/Winter footwear and accessories that incorporate durable hardware and sturdy, hiking boot traction. Insulating padded coats and jackets come in thick block quilting and bold sports inspired colour-ways or layered with practical, zip-through fleece underlayers. Waterproof panels and padded details add functionality to apparel, while climbing and mountaineering are key influences for accessories and detailing.

Images: CIFF Trade Show Display, Rodebjer, Colmar, all Fall Winter 2018-19

Refined Utility

Classic workwear silhouettes and fabrications are refined and updated for FW18-19 for a premium yet understated take on utilitarianism. Hardwearing materials such as cord, denim and tan leathers are given a cleaner, more minimalist aesthetic with neat shirting shapes and deep dyed indigo finishes. Considered detailing defines the trend, contrast pockets and stitchlines in two-tone neutrals, subtly highlight quality constructions and show the importance of attention to detail.

Images: The Cords and Co, Komono, Dorothee Schumacher, all Fall Winter 2018-19

Safety First

Unisex apparel takes direct inspiration from high-vis uniforms and building site graphics for FW18-19. Key design elements such as paint splattered reflective jackets and safety signage come in reflective orange, white and black colour combinations, enhanced by contrast detailing and performance trims. A new twist on the utility trend, this fresh translation can be applied across heavy-duty outdoor apparel, technical sportswear and fashion-forward athleisure where visibility is a necessity or simply a desirable style statement.

Images:UPWW, United Standard, Letasca, all Fall Winter 2018-19

The Corduroy Revival

The ongoing utility trend has inspired the revival of classic casual materials such as corduroy. A contemporary take on a retro fabrication, wide wales and micro cord textures breathe new life into a nostalgic favourite. Silhouettes are an essential part of this reimagining as MA1 bomber jackets, hoodies and casual outdoor boots are rendered in velveteen textured ribs that soften structures and provide apparel and accessories with a comforting, tactile handle.

Images: The Cords and Co, Suicoke, Alpha Industries x The Cords and Co, all Fall Winter 2018-19

New Type Placements

Slogans, lettering and typography have been a popular print theme for several seasons and the trend is showing no sign of slowing down. For Fall/Winter designers experiment with placement with messages and branding appearing on shoe laces and on the stirrups of leggings. Bold two-tone colour combinations best highlight text motifs while explorations with raised and rubberised techniques introduces a 3D embellished effect to otherwise flat surface patterns.

Images: Dr Martens x Martin Asbjorn, Rodebjer, Blanche, all Fall Winter 2018-19

