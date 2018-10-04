Top Drawer’s successful trading event hints at busy shopping season ahead

London - If Top Drawer’s September trading event was anything to go by, then retailers might be looking forward to some busy winter months despite the currently challenging retail environment. The show - which offers buyers an insight into the newest names, products and fashion trends - saw over one thousand exhibitors showing-off their latest collections in front of popular UK retailers such as Urban Outfitters, John Lewis, Anthropologie, Marks and Spencer, Scribbler, ASOS, NEXT, Paperchase and Oliver Bonas.

The event took place between 9-11 September at Olympia London and showcased a curated selection of 150 leading fashion labels. In a statement, Luca Bridges, the Independent Sales Manager for Caroline Gardner, said “we generally always take a lot of repeat orders at Top Drawer, but this season has been particularly busy. We have seen an increase in international visitors and are thrilled with the new business we have opened here.”

Jessica Russel-Flint, who showcased her fashion label for the fifth time at the event, added: “the September edition of Top Drawer was the best show yet for us, we met a huge amount of excellent new boutiques and stockists as well as consistent existing stockists who were able to view our new ranges. Each year we keep growing and a lot of this is credit to the Top Drawer showcases.”

Heals’ Kris Manalo, Farrow & Ball’s Charlotte Cosby and Chalk & Moss’ Anna Walton, also joined the event as they unveiled the latest trends for the new season using exhibitor products in mock window displays. Top Drawer also saw the return of RetailFest, a platform which sees a curated selection of industry experts and influencers, such as Sophie Conran, Holly Tucker, Annie Sloan and Tamara Ecclestone, giving talks, interviews, practical masterclasses and participating in panel discussions.

Top Drawer will return to Olympia London from 13-15 January 2019.

Photo credit: Top Drawer