Top Drawer to launch dedicated menswear area

Lifestyle trade show Top Drawer has announced that it is to launch MR., a dedicated area to showcase the “hottest, out of the ordinary” men’s fashion accessories and jewellery.

The area will be designed as a concept store and will present design-led accessories, jewellery, grooming and lifestyle products for men.

The addition of a men’s area is in response to new research that states that the menswear market set to outperform womenswear globally by 2020, states Top Drawer in a press release, and as the first lifestyle buying show of the year it is aiming to offer an “enticing curation of what customers will be seeking next".

Brands that are set to be featured include Arne Jacobsen Watches, Mr ELK, Il Bussetto, Anchor and Crew, Thomas Clipper, Double00, Orbitkey, Mahi Leather and Secrid.

A complimentary trail, aptly named the MR. Lifestyle Trail, has also been designed to guide buyers through a men’s focussed edit of curated products and key exhibitors, pinpointing the likes of Ted Baker, Gentlemen’s Hardware, Norse, Picto and Memo Bottle.

Top Drawer will run from January 13-15 at Olympia London and will present more than 1,500 design-led brands across 11 curated lifestyle sectors.

Image: courtesy of Top Drawer