Trade show Pure London to move to Birmingham NEC

Events and exhibitions company Hyve Group has confirmed that womenswear trade show Pure London will sit alongside Moda and Spring Fair at the Birmingham NEC from the February 2025 edition.

The integrated trade show will now be renamed Moda x Pure. It follows the conclusion of Pure London x JATC as a standalone event at London Olympia, as Hyve Group looks to strengthen Spring Fair's position as a destination for the fashion sector.

In a statement, Hyve Group said the move has been driven by “evolving market conditions and the desire for a more integrated buying space for fashion retailers”.

It adds that Spring Fair already attracts more relevant London-based buyers, “making it a natural fit for this transition,” while preserving Pure’s legacy “in a format that better meets the needs of today’s fashion industry”.

Jackson Szabo, retail portfolio director at Hyve Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of the heritage and success Pure London has achieved over the past 30 years as a prominent exhibition for both homegrown and international fashion brands.

“Despite this rich legacy, the show in its current format is no longer sustainable in today’s market. As the industry evolves, it’s crucial for us to adapt our offerings to strengthen Hyve Group's position at the forefront of fashion events. By positioning Pure and Moda together at Spring Fair and focusing on London’s premium fashion event Scoop and Source Fashion, we ensure that Hyve Group continues to deliver the commercial opportunities that brands and buyers seek.”

Spring Fair to expand fashion sector with the addition of Pure

The next edition of Moda x Pure will run from February 2 to 5 and will continue to feature Pure’s catwalk, showcasing the latest collections and trends to inspire buyers. In addition, the trade show will also be collaborating with a trends partner to offer expert insights, helping brands and buyers stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving market.

Gloria Sandrucci, event director of Pure London x JATC, added: “Pure has been a pillar of the fashion industry for over 30 years, showcasing incredible talent and connecting brands with buyers from across the globe.

“Its legacy is one of creativity, innovation, and fostering strong industry connections, and we are very proud of what it has achieved. Transitioning Pure to Spring Fair ensures its spirit continues in a way that reflects the changing needs of the industry.”

Hyve Group, which also includes Scoop International and Source Fashion, said the premium womenswear trade show will remain at Olympia London, running from February 9 to 11. From July 2025, Scoop International will move to the National Hall at Olympia as the venue unveils its exciting new development “that aligns itself with the Scoop DNA”.

Source Fashion, which launched in February 2023 and has become Europe's leading responsible sourcing show, will continue to take place twice yearly at Olympia London, with the next edition taking place from February 18 to 20.