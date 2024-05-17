Tranoï Homme fashion fair cancels June edition

Men's fashion fair Tranoï Homme has cancelled its edition for next June. In an e-mail seen by WWD, the organisers behind the fair said they wanted to focus on a new concept to be presented during Tokyo Fashion Week next September.

Tranoï Homme was to take place from 18 to 25 June, simultaneously with Paris Fashion Week.

In the e-mail, managing director of the fair, Boris Provost explained the reason for the cancellation: "Tranoï Homme operates in the 'designers' segment, where its reputation is firmly established, recognised and celebrated.

However, it is important to recognise the complexity of this segment, where business development requires patience and perseverance. All these factors raise questions about the positioning we should have, in the interest of transparency with all our clients and partners, to whom we owe the best possible service.

"An event with the size and reputation of Tranoï has a duty to provide an experience of impeccable quality, in line with our ethics and requirements. With this in mind, we think it would be better to shift our efforts to the January 2025 edition, by presenting a new event format that will focus the spotlight on Japanese design for this edition."

The cancellation does not apply to Tranoï Women, which takes place at the end of September.