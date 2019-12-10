Tranoï joins forces with DFO in Shanghai

Tranoï has announced a new innovative trade show format to take place during autumn/winter 2020 Shanghai Fashion Week after joining forces with DFO, a 360-degree market development group for fashion, accessories, and lifestyle brands that help brands improve their presence in China.

The new trade show, Nova x by DFO and Tranoï has been designed to act as a springboard for brands entering the Chinese market and will offer three levels of service, according to designers business maturity, which organisers states will “break with the traditional trade show”.

The three models will be: the Next, offering marketing support for emerging talents new to the Chinese market; the Designer, featuring sales support aimed at top up-and-coming designers wishing to build business in China; and the Showroom, a full distribution offering that will showcase the “most mature and commercially sought-after designers”.

“This new project in collaboration with DFO is perfectly in line with Tranoï’s development strategy: to offer brands a new kind of trade fair that adapts their offer to the specificities of the market,” explained Boris Provost, chief executive of Tranoï in a statement. “With Nova by DFO and Tranoï, we offer 3 different formats that cater to different brands on the market with various levels of maturity and to the different needs of their sales teams.”

Taking place at the Shanghai Expo, from March 17-30, 2020, the trade show will offer dedicated buyer invitation and appointments, catwalk events, model presentations, cocktail events, seminars on the important topics of the Chinese market, store tours and meet-and-greets, dedicated PR services, and artistic installations, said organisers.

Mei mei Ding, chief executive of DFO, added: “For DFO, this is a true milestone. It is an honour to extend our know-how and experiences to help more brands to enter the Chinese market. In order to provide more in-depth strategies for brands under our distribution arm, we have been more and more selective in our brand portfolio. Nova by DFO and Tranoï, allows us to work with great partners and keep an eye on the next best talents.”