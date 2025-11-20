UK lingerie tradeshow Wonderland expands RTW for January 2026 edition

London-based lingerie tradeshow Wonderland is returning this coming January with a new edition boasting an expanded ready-to-wear division.

Now in its third year, the event, due to take place January 25 to 27, will be hosted at the Sheraton Grand Park Lane, where a curated roster of premium and emerging brands will exhibit across lingerie, nightwear, and swimwear.

Nearly 100 intimate apparel and fashion brands have signed to show this season, including specialist brands like Ms A London, which focuses on transgender women; periodwear labels; and life-stage focused brands.

The event has also announced an expanded ready-to-wear division, with labels like Girlfriend Collective and Oscalito building on the existing offering.

The event’s founders, Nicky Clayton and Lucy Dowler, shared enthusiasm over returning brands from last season and the slew of buyers who signed up after the prior July event.

In a joint statement, the duo shared that, alongside “the very best buyers in the UK”, buyers from the likes of Australia and the US will also be in attendance.

“We have always aimed to make Wonderland an unforgettable experience rather than just a standard trade show,” the founders said. “It is where the best of the best come together to connect and draw inspiration.”