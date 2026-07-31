UK retail's resilience: How disruption led to a stronger market

For much of the past five years, discussion around UK retail has centred on rising costs, inflation and cautious consumer spending. Yet while a challenging picture has been painted for those looking in, many retailers have been quietly adapting.

Rather than emerging weaker, the market has become increasingly focused on differentiation, with retailers investing in distinctive brands, curated product ranges and stronger customer experiences. According to Jackson Szabo, retail portfolio director at British trade show Spring & Autumn Fair, that shift is what makes the UK one of Europe's most dynamic retail markets today.

“The real question is what UK retail has become…”

"The conversation has become trapped in yesterday's headlines," Szabo says. "Too much of the industry is still asking whether UK retail has recovered. I think that's the wrong question. The real question is what UK retail has become."

From the perspective of Szabo, buyers are moving away from meaningless “more choice” in favour of craftsmanship and heritage, aligning with the shifting preferences of British consumers. “The UK hasn’t become a weaker retail market, it’s become a smarter one,” he notes.

For international brands, such an environment creates significant opportunities. “International brands naturally bring [craftsmanship and heritage] because they introduce different cultures, different perspectives and different ways of thinking – and more curated and distinctive shopping experiences,” Szabo explains.

Jackson Szabo, retail portfolio director of Spring and Autumn Fair. Credits: Hyve Group.

This is reflected in the figures. According to the 2026 Voices of Retail Report, published by Faire in collaboration with Spring and Autumn Fair, retailers investing in brand storytelling are nearly twice as likely to grow in a challenging market.

"Every industry reaches a moment where the old model stops working…”

A similar sentiment can be seen in an increased interest in shopping with independent retailers. Four in five shoppers prefer independents over chains, the retail report stated, with shoppers said to be actively seeking out businesses “they believe in”.

According to Szabo, the UK's retail sector has evolved because businesses have been forced to rethink traditional ways of operating. "Every industry reaches a moment where the old model stops working," he says. "It feels uncomfortable while you're living through it because everyone focuses on what's disappearing. But disruption doesn't destroy industries. It forces them to evolve. Retail is no different."

Recent industry research reflects that evolution. PwC's Retail Outlook 2026 found consumers are making fewer, more considered purchases, with shoppers looking for stronger reasons to spend while remaining focused on value. The consultancy expects retailers that invest in customer experience and differentiation to be best placed to gain market share.

Deloitte's Retail & Consumer Trends 2026 similarly found that brands are simplifying product ranges while focusing on creativity and stronger brand identities to remain competitive.

"British consumers don't just buy products, they buy originality…”

This willingness to adapt is also reflected in the UK's retail landscape. While economic pressures continue, some locations and retail formats are outperforming others as consumers become increasingly selective about where they shop.

PwC found that shoppers continue to prioritise experiences alongside convenience, while physical retail destinations that combine shopping with leisure have remained resilient. At the same time, younger and more affluent consumers are still willing to spend on premium products when they perceive genuine value.

On the buyer side, Szabo suggests its the UK’s retail culture that remains one of its greatest strengths. "The UK has always punched above its weight when it comes to retail. Our buyers are incredibly sophisticated, consumers are naturally curious and there's a genuine appetite for discovering something new," he says. "British consumers don't just buy products, they buy originality."

Spring Fair 2024. Credits: Hyve Group.

“It's a market that's been strengthened by [disruption]..."

This year's Autumn Fair, taking place September 6 to 9, reflects that demand, with exhibitors travelling from more than 15 countries including India, Turkey, Canada, Kenya, the Netherlands, Australia and the US, offering categories spanning fashion accessories, textiles, jewellery, home décor and lifestyle products.

The event is also expected to welcome a strong presence from India following the UK-India Free Trade Agreement coming into force earlier this month, highlighting how international trade continues to shape the UK's retail landscape.

While consumer confidence remains measured and growth uneven, recent industry reports suggest retailers that invest in experience, authenticity and differentiation are outperforming those relying on price alone.

For Szabo, that is exactly why perceptions of the UK market need to change. "This isn't a market that's survived disruption; it's a market that's been strengthened by it," he says. "The question isn't whether the UK is still worth investing in. It's whether international brands can afford to overlook one of Europe's most resilient, innovative and influential retail markets."

Together with data showing that shoppers increasingly favour independent retailers, value brand storytelling and make more considered purchasing decisions, the evidence suggests the UK's retail sector is no longer defined solely by the challenges it has faced, but by how it has adapted to them.