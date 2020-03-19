Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week postponed

Fira de Barcelona, the organisers of the Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week said that it was postponing its trade show until June due to the coronavirus spread in Spain.

The trade show dedicated to bridal wear was supposed to be held from April 20 to 26 at the Montjuïc venue in Barcelona, but organiser now said that it will held from June 8 to 14.

Jesús Díez Betriu, the new tradeshow president and owner of the bridal firm Jesús Peiró, said in a statement: “We are taking this decision in order to celebrate our 30th edition in a more suitable dates to ensure its success, not only because of the quality of the collections and the presence of the big national and international firms, but also because the whole bridal industry has shown all the support to what they consider their trade show of reference.”

In June, Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week will celebrate its 30th anniversary with 35 bridal designer hosting catwalk shows between June 9 and 12, while around 450 bridal brands, including 74 percent from abroad, will showcase their collections at the trade show’s exhibition area from June 12 to 14.

Internationally designer brands Zuhair Murad and Monique Lhuillier will be taking part in the trade show for the first time, as will British designer Jenny Packham and Peter Langner, who will be exhibiting their bridal collections in the fashion show.

Other notable brands includes Rosa Clarà, which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, Justin Alexander Signature, Cymbeline, Maggie Sottero, JLM Couture, Watters, Mori Lee, and the Pronovias Group’s brands will participate, including White One by American designer, Zac Posen.

Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week’s director Estermaria Laruccia added: “I want to express my gratitude to all the industry representatives that faced with this unexpected situation have always shown their collaboration, support and trust. We keep on working to make Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week once again the main business and trend hub for the bridal industry.”

The June edition will also include a partnership with Save the Children to mobilise the bridal fashion industry to stop child marriage, as currently, one girl under fifteen gets married every seven seconds.

The partnership is part of the organisers support to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, placing particular emphasis on Goal 5: “To achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls” and the protection of diversity, integration and inclusion.

During the event, organisers are looking to raise 100,000 euros to support Save the Children’s programme 'The right to be a girl’ in Sierra Leone to help more than 1,000 girls to continue their education and decide their own future.

Laruccia, explained: “With this partnership, which we’re particularly proud of, VBBFW will become the platform through which Save the Children and the bridal fashion industry can contribute to promote equality and the rights of girls, adolescents and young women. It’s a unique form of partnership that’s fully aligned with our brand values, linking them to a cause that involves us directly.”

Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week postponing its event follows the news earlier this week that NYFW: Bridal would be going digital for its April edition , as both The Bridal Council and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) said it was in the best interests of “everyone’s health and wellbeing”.

Images: courtesy of Fira de Barcelona