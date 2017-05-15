Watch: What's Doing in Denim?

Cindy Bellamy of Aarvee Denims and Imports Ltd. shows us what the major styles and materials are in denim this season at New York Kingpins. Kingpins is one of the biggest denim tradeshows in the world, with shows also taking place in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. In this video, Bellamy takes us through fabrics, discusses the inspiration taking from 80s and 90s trends and shows us natural denim.

Some of Aarvee’s most popular pieces include their outerwear and denim jackets due to the revival in Western and trucker style jackets. It’s all about the stretch this season too. Above all else, remember to never underestimate the power of a good mood board.

