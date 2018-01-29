White Man and Woman confirms growth in international visitors

The January edition of White Man and Woman, which took place in Milan, has reported a growth in international buyers at the event, up 3 percent, however, it did also register a slight drop in Italian visitors compared to last January.

The most important countries for White Man and Woman were: Japan, Korea, the UK, Germany and France, while adding that, “prominent presences” also came from Canada and the US.

Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White, said: “The strategic decision to reposition the trade show in view of the new-fangled project White Street Market, which will entail a new role for ex Ansaldo, has rewarded White owning to the quality of the buyers and of the collections alike.

“The numbers have remained approximately the same as last January, with a slight drop in Italian presences, while the international presences have seen an upturn, both in terms of the quality and quantity of the retailers. We have been working for a while now on the new projects scheduled in June, and we are highly optimistic.”

The trade show states that it was its focus on womenswear pre-collections, as well as the connection with the showrooms thanks to the project Showroom Connection, helped increase the number of buyers.

In addition, its White Street Market has also opened up a new area for the show, and will be turned into the first business-to-consumer and business-to-business sportswear and streetwear trade show in June to coincide with Milan Fashion Week.

White Man and Woman feature both Italian and international brands including Thom Krom, Sartorial Monk, Stighlorgan, Consistence, Rold Skov and Riceman, as well as Aalto, 2ndday, Besfxxk, Alumnae, LaSeine&Moi, Pellico and Quantum Courage.