White Milano unveils new features for September edition

Major new developments are on the way for the upcoming edition of White Milano, set to take place from September 24 to 27. Yesterday, at Palazzo Morando in Milan, the event organisers unveiled some of the new features that will shape the next edition of the Milanese trade show. For years, the show has presented buyers with a selection of collections from avant-garde, research-driven and innovative international brands, alongside compelling projects dedicated to 'Made in Italy'

The press conference also introduced the event's new ambassadors and the On the beach format. This new project, scheduled for June 18 to 20 in Milan, is a collaboration between the White team, Showroom 360, and Maison Allumeuse. These partners will also collaborate on the White Resort edition, planned for September 2026.

September edition to welcome 450 brands

Returning to the September edition of White Milano, special guests will include top-tier international brands. Their participation was made possible through a team effort involving fashion influencers and international scouting ambassadors, explained Massimiliano Bizzi, founder and president of White. Among the brands is Kimhēkim, founded in 2016 by Korean designer Kimintē Kimhēkim, which is now featured on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar.

Kimhēkim was founded in 2016 by Korean designer Kimintē Kimhēkim Credits: White Milano

White Milano will host four new sections Credits: White Milano

Nuvola, Box, Resort and More are the new areas of the trade show

“We began our collaboration for White Milano at the start of this year, focusing on developing buyer relationships, scouting international brands, and selecting special guests. In February, we had a very successful season, hosting brands such as Susan Fang, Lucille Thièvre, Mii Collection, and Batakovic. For the upcoming edition, we are proud to welcome Kimhēkim for ready-to-wear and 0711 Tbilisi for accessories. We are also working to confirm other very exciting brands that we hope to announce soon," stated Marina Lyritzi, influencer and international brand ambassador.

The next edition of White Milano will also feature new areas, including Nuvola, which is dedicated to accessories. The special guest for this area will be the Georgian brand O' Seven Eleven (0711), founded in 2013. It is renowned for its bags that blend modern materials with ancient traditional Georgian knitting techniques. Each piece is entirely handmade by local artisans with a sustainable, high-craftsmanship approach, enhancing any look from day to night.

In short, the second half of 2026 marks a profound new evolution for White. This is not only in terms of expanding its exhibition space but also through a radical overhaul of its commercial team, strengthened by the addition of international ambassadors and consultants. The trade show will feature 450 brands.

"White has always been the benchmark of excellence in the Tortona district, engaging with the city in a unique and inimitable way. The trade show's growth continues through the identification of new product targets and the opening of new markets. This is also thanks to the support of a team of high-profile professionals who are assisting us on this journey,” noted Bizzi.

More section to target brands from the beauty, lifestyle and design universe

For the September 2026 edition, the historic T27 and T54 locations will be joined by the T35 space, which will host White Resort. This project is dedicated to one hundred collections with a vacation, cruise, and summer attitude. The T15 exhibition areas will also be the stage for a new format, More, aimed at brands from the beauty, lifestyle, and design universe, which will be developed with the support of a specialised team.

Base Milano will host two new sections: Nuvola, dedicated to accessories, and Box, a new urban area focused on streetwear, activewear, and denim.

The project is designed to engage both industry professionals (business-to-business) and an audience of trend followers seeking newness (business-to-consumer).

The June and September editions will once again be sponsored by the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan. They will have the support of Maeci, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Italian Trade Agency (Ice Agenzia). The events will be produced in partnership with Confartigianato Imprese, offering companies further opportunities for business, visibility, and dialogue with international markets. This will also be achieved through a programme of numerous roadshows and missions planned in South America in collaboration with current local partners; Denmark; India, in partnership with Lakmé Fashion Week; Armenia, in partnership with the Fashion & Garment Chamber of Armenia; and in the former Balkan area of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, in collaboration with Visa Fashion Week. The first roadshow is scheduled in Gran Canaria from June 24 to 28, during Gran Canaria Swim Week.

“We are pleased to contribute to the export development of SMEs through the numerous system-wide actions we are undertaking with White during Milan's fashion weeks and with the 2026 grand tour 'Excellence, artisanal fashion', which sees our companies starring in international shows and events," explained Moreno Vignolini, president of Confartigianato Moda, during the press conference.

Increased resources from Ice will allow White to boost operator attendance

Furthermore, the increased resources allocated by the Italian Trade Agency will enable White to significantly boost the presence of operators. This will amplify incoming and communication efforts between June and September in countries such as India, the former Balkan area, South America, the Middle East, Singapore, Thailand, and Africa, while maintaining its purchasing position in European countries, China, Japan, and Korea.

"Our work to promote international relations continues, with a targeted focus on business development in new countries off the traditional routes. The aim is to increasingly broaden opportunities not only for the trade show's companies but also for established Italian brands that now feel the need to approach unexplored international markets. These markets are characterised by significant economic prospects and growing spending power. It is a source of great satisfaction for me to contribute concretely to opening up new growth scenarios and promoting the presence of 'Made in Italy' in high-potential contexts, creating strategic connections and increasingly significant development opportunities," explained Brenda Bellei, CEO of White.

With a view to corporate growth, White has appointed Monica Sarti as vice president of the trade show. An Italian entrepreneur and designer, founder and creative director of L'Accessorio and CEO of Lanificio Faliero Sarti, Sarti will contribute to the strategic development and consolidation of the White brand's international relations.

Thanks to the addition of Monica Sarti, a steering committee will be formed, composed of entrepreneurs and professionals with solid experience in international markets.

White is also launching a collaboration with Simest, whose tools provide significant support for companies looking to promote their business in international markets through participation in trade fairs and promotional initiatives like White Milano. Specifically, it is possible to access subsidised loans of up to 500,000 euros per event to support expenses related to brand presence and promotion in the most strategic international contexts.

“We are particularly pleased to embark on this collaborative journey with White Milano, a benchmark for the enhancement and promotion of Italian fashion excellence," said Carolina Lonetti, chief of export credit and soft loans at Simest.

“The Lombardy Region strongly supports White's international growth path. It is a trade show that effectively interprets the export vocation that distinguishes the Lombardy fashion system. Internationalisation is no longer an option but a structural condition for the competitiveness of companies in the sector. For this reason, we view tools like the collaboration with Simest and the development work in high-potential markets, from South America to Central Asia, favourably. Lombardy is the leading manufacturing region in Europe, and White is one of its most authoritative global showcases. Our patronage is a recognition of a platform that generates concrete value for local businesses and strengthens the presence of 'Made in Italy' in international markets,” added Debora Massari, councillor for tourism, territorial marketing and fashion of the Lombardy Region.

Furthermore, the September 2026 edition will benefit from the support of Beppe Angiolini, founder of Sugar Arezzo, who takes on the role of ambassador and co-creative director alongside founder Massimiliano Bizzi.

Finally, after Tabula Rasa, White's creative journey continues with a second act, transforming the blank slate of a new beginning into a space to be filled with meaning. "If the February campaign was an invitation to shed the superfluous and return to the essence, the September one tells the story of the value of building, through a simple and universal gesture: writing," explain the organisers.

Conceived by Massimiliano Bizzi and Beppe Angiolini and interpreted through the lens of photographer-artist Arash Radpour, the project centres on kindness as a contemporary form of elegance. In the video, the writing hand becomes a symbol of a refined and conscious gesture, the same found in the way one dresses and expresses one's identity. Fashion thus becomes a language capable of conveying not just a style, but also an attitude: attentiveness, respect, and sensitivity.

New On the beach format, scheduled for June 18 to 20, to be hosted at Via Tortona 54

The new On the beach format, scheduled for June 18 to 20, will be hosted at the Via Tortona 54 space. It is an event conceived as a teaser for the September edition of White Resort. It stems from a precise strategy: to foster new business opportunities by connecting increasingly interconnected worlds such as fashion, tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle. The main objective of this teaser, according to the organisers, is to bring fashion into the boutiques of top luxury resort hotels, tapping into a constantly evolving international market characterised by high-spending customers.

The format has been deliberately designed with a formula that combines a showroom, pop-ups, and networking moments. This choice represents a clear signal of change, also expressed through new dates and a new location, with the aim of offering a more targeted, contemporary, and relationship-quality-oriented experience.

Among the protagonists of this first edition is a group of 12 brands from Colombia, selected by Makeno, one of South America's most recognised concept stores, based in Medellín. Founded by Paola Betancur and Manuela Rubio, it has established itself as a leading platform for contemporary Latin American design, bringing together a selection of over 120 emerging and established Colombian designers in the fashion, accessories, jewellery, and lifestyle sectors.

Furthermore, for the June 2026 edition, White has chosen Chapters as its pop-up partner to interpret the On the beach theme. This will be done through a selection of brands that convey a new summer vision: free, contemporary, and authentic. The offering brings together independent brands united by a strong identity and curated by Federica Montelli, who has been dedicated for years to discovering new creative languages, emerging talents, and brands destined to make their mark.

After Tabula Rasa, White's creative journey continues with a second act Credits: White Milano