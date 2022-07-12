Who’s Next organiser WSN to operate Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris
WSN, the organiser of French womenswear trade show Who’s Next, is adding two new fairs to its portfolio: Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris.
The move, which marks WSN’s expansion into the lingerie category, will “complement our global strategy”, said WSN chief executive Frédéric Maus in a release.
The next editions of Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris will take place in January 2023.
Maus continued: “More than the professional aspect of these encounters, from a purely business perspective, all these intangible exchanges will be multiplied by this strong place concentrated in a unique location.”